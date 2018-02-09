Baystate Franklin nurses vote to approve one-day strike

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Frustrated by stalled contract negotiations with Baystate Franklin Medical Center, the Nurses Union has approved a one-day strike. The nurses hope their strike-vote will encourage the hospital to come back to the bargaining table.

The Baystate Franklin Medical Center’s 200 nurses staged a one-day walkout last June. Unionized nurses have been in contract negotiations with the hospital for more than a year.

On Friday, they voted to authorize a second one-day strike after failing to reach an agreement. They’re demanding better wages, health insurance, and increased staffing.

“Nurses are working 13 hours, 14 hours and 15 hours in a row,” Joe Markman of the Massachusetts Nurses Association said. “Because the hospital is not providing enough nurses to take care of the patients they have.”

“The proposals we made include an updated approach to staffing that maintains flexibility, meets shared quality goals and is consistent with staffing proposals in other MNA contracts,” Baystate Franklin Medical Center said in a statement to 22News.

The union hasn’t scheduled a strike.

Their last one-day strike turned into a three-day lockout, because replacement nurses require a three-day minimum.