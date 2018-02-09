2nd western Massachusetts medical marijuana dispensary now open in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts’ second medical marijuana dispensary opened on Friday.

Dozens of people, many of them patients, came out to celebrate the dispensary’s grand opening.

More than 50 patients, law enforcement officers and even the Easthampton mayor attended grand opening ceremonies for the INSA medical marijuana dispensary.



“Looking for relief from pain, from seizures, insomnia and this product really helps them,” said INSA CEO Mark Zatyrka.



Dozens of state-authorized medical marijuana card holders lined up to purchase pot from the new facility in the Keystone Mill.

INSA features 2,500 square feet of display space.

Mark Zatyrka told 22News, he’s not only the CEO, but a patient as well.



“I’ve been on multitudes of painkillers and I’ve found that cannabis works way better than any of the prescription drugs I’ve been on,” said Zatyrka.



The INSA dispensary expects to serve 50 patients per day. Despite pot being legal in Massachusetts, many of the patients declined our request for an interview.



The medical marijuana industry is receiving support from health care professionals and the state, but support from the federal government is still unknown.

The U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts recently said he’s obligated to enforce federal laws. But it’s unclear if he’ll target state-sanctioned marijuana businesses.