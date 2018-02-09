2 Springfield residents facing charges after police seize illegal gun and drugs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people are in police custody Friday night after Springfield officers seized an illegal gun and drugs while executing a search warrant.

Spokesman of the Springfield Police Department Ryan Walsh told 22News 21-year-old Omega Walker of Springfield is being charged with carrying a firearm without a license, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon (gun), possession of a Class B substance (crack cocaine) with intent to distribute, possession of a Class D substance (marijuana) with intent to distribute and possession of ammunition.

Police say they also recovered stolen property over $250.



Walsh added that Springfield officers also arrested 20-year-old Jahsef Edwards, another Springfield resident. He is being charged with possession of a class b substance (crack cocaine) with intent to distribute, possession of a Class D substance (marijuana) with intent to distribute and resisting arrest.



Walsh confirmed that police seized 170 grams of marijuana, as well as crack cocaine, an illegal and stolen firearm and nearly $500.