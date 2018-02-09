2 Springfield elementary schools could soon become one

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield is looking into consolidating two elementary schools.

There are talks that Homer Street and William N. DeBerry elementary schools could soon become one.

City officials, including Superintendent of Schools, Daniel Warwick, said both schools need to be replaced because of old age. A study is getting underway, and it’s unknown if the city will build an entirely new school or just make renovations to the current buildings.

Warwick said one thing is certain; both school buildings are obsolete. One Springfield resident told 22News she doesn’t think the consolidation is a good idea.

“I don’t think they should do that because these schools have been up for a long time,” said Natalya Serreno. “And I don’t think they should combine them either because they are both small schools for a little bit of students.”

Both Homer and DeBerry elementary schools are only about a mile apart from each other. City officials said they hope to build a new school in the neighborhood.

The Springfield School District said it is still looking into its options.