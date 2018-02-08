Wilbraham and Monson Academy celebrate accomplishments of noted African-American Alumni

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – During Black History month in February, Wilbraham and Monson Academy in Wilbraham celebrates the accomplishments of its noted African-American Alumni.

Some were born as slaves. They attended during the 19th century when the Wilbraham school was named Wesleyan Academy.

John M. Brown from the class of 1840 had a church named in his honor that played a role in the 1950’s civil rights movement.

“He’s quite an amazing fellow, who went on to teach, to become a bishop, and has the church in Selma, Alabama, named after him when the walk for civil rights Martin Luther King first started,” Wilbraham and Monson Academy Director of Archives, Janet Moran told 22News.

Also among the school’s noted students, Ebeneezer Don Carlos Bassett, the first African-American to be appointed American Ambassador to Haiti.