Westfield rallies to support Olympian Kasey Bellamy

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield showed its support for hometown Olympian Kacey Bellamy, who’s competing in her third Olympics.

Theresa Lawry of Westfield told 22News, “That’s all everyone’s talking about, is that Kasey Bellamy is going to the olympics for the third time.”

Friends and family showed their support at the Amelia Park Ice Arena in Westfield Thursday night, as they wished Bellamy luck in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

Patrick DeFalco from Westfield said, “It’s exciting for someone local, someone from Westfield, to be in the Olymics is unbelievable – three times, which is great. Let’s hope this time they get the gold.”

Bellamy and Team USA had to settle for silver in Vancouver in 2010 and in Sochi in 2014. This time, everyone – including her younger fans – hope she comes out on top.

The first one hundred people at Amelia Park Ice Arena recieved a Bellamy t-shirt, all to support her in South Korea during her third Olympic games.

Although already in South Korea, Bellamy sent back a short video thanking her fans for all the support, which was shown before a high school womens’ hockey game.

Bellamy and Team USA will play Finland in their first game in South Korea on Sunday.