West Springfield residents gather to decide on preserving Bear Hole Watershed

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield residents gathered at Town Hall Thursday night to talk about the preservation of the Bear Hole Watershed.



22News had previously reported on Bear Hole after receiving complaints from viewers about prohibited activities there, including people riding ATV’s.

The goal of Thursday night’s meeting was for West Springfield residents to outline their vision for the Bear Hole Watershed .



“We’re trying to make it more accommodable for passive recreation,” said Jim Zach, a West Springfield Town Engineer. “Bicycling, walking, maybe some cross country skiing. It’s a great asset in the community that we’d like to preserve and we want to do something that the people would like to see out there as well.”

The Bear Hole Watershed spans 1,500 acres and is one of the last remaining large tracts of natural open space in West Springfield.