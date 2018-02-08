Vote officially means Senate leader no longer ‘acting’

BOSTON (AP) — The word “acting” has been officially removed from Senate President Harriette Chandler’s title.

The Senate voted 37-0 on Thursday to tweak an order it passed in December that had made the Worcester Democrat acting Senate president during an ethics investigation of the former president, Stan Rosenberg.

The decision to have Chandler serve as Senate leader through the remainder of the year and with the full authority of the office was made during a closed-door Democratic caucus on Wednesday.

Chandler says she will not be a candidate when senators elect a new president at the start of the next legislative session in January 2019.

An independent probe is continuing into whether Rosenberg violated any Senate rules in connection with accusations that his estranged husband, Bryon Hefner, sexually abused several other men.