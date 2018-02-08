Use caution when walking on ice covered areas

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Quite a few of us in the Springfield area are nursing bruises from falling on the ice covered streets, sidewalks and front steps.

Baystate Medical Center’s Emergency Room has seen an uncommonly large number of people who slipped and injured either their head, their neck, or their arms and legs.

“Just assume everything is icy,” Dr. Joseph Schmidt told 22News. “A lot of the folks we see are on the first or seconds step out. you really can’t tell if it’s slippery out there.”

And to be extra careful in the remaining ice covered areas, Dr. Schmidt suggests before stepping outside, wear the best gripping shoes that you own.