Supernatural – Devil’s Bargain Scene

(CW) – Sam, Dean, and Castiel are on the search to find Lucifer in the next episode of Supernatural.

Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Castiel (Misha Collins) search for Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino) who, meanwhile, strikes an unlikely deal with a local faith healer named Sister Jo (guest star Danneel Ackles). Asmodeus (guest star Jeffrey Vincent Parise) inches closer to finding Jack (Alexander Calvert).

Eduardo Sanchez directed the episode written by Eugenie Ross-Leming & Brad Buckner (#1313). The episode airs on February 8, 2018.

If you don’t see the video on your mobile device, click here to view >>

Connect with SUPERNATURAL Online:

Visit SUPERNATURAL WEBSITE: http://on.cwtv.com/Supernatural

Like SUPERNATURAL on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/supernatural

Follow SUPERNATURAL on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/cw_spn

Follow SUPERNATURAL on INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/cw_supernatural

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/CWSpringfield

Sign Up for Text Alerts: http://wwlp.com/2015/02/28/the-cw-text-alerts/