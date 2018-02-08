Senate clears funding for new Springfield Police headquarters

BOSTON (WWLP)—The Springfield Police Department is one step closer to securing state funding to build a new headquarters. $45 million in state funding for a new Springfield Police headquarters cleared the Senate Thursday.

Springfield Police current headquarters on Pearl Street is old and outdated.

“The one we have now is 50 years old. It’s functionally obsolete,” Deputy Police Chief Cheryl Clapprood said.

She told 22News it would cost more to renovate than to build a new facility. She’s trying to secure state funding to help pay for the project.

“We feel like with the casino coming in, the amount of new people and the amount of other agencies that we work and deal with, the new facility would be wonderful for us at this time,” Clapprood said.

The project is estimated to cost about $90 million in total. If the department can secure half of the money from the state, the city of Springfield will fund other half and is ready to put shovels in the ground.

Funding for the project is part of a $3.5 billion capital spending plan that already passed the House.

Springfield State Rep. Angelo Puppolo said the department deserves a new station.

“The men and women in blue work very, very hard. They deserve that,” Puppolo said. “Public safety is a necessity, both for inside that police station as well as the public that has to come in there and interact on a daily basis.”

The bill must receive the Governor’s signature before funding can be allocated.