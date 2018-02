SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police have arrested a man in connection with a stabbing incident in the city’s Six Corners neighborhood earlier this week.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, 29-year-old Nathaniel Ashwood has been charged with two counts of assault to murder and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Walsh said two men were hurt in the stabbing, which happened on Hawthorne Street around 12:35 Tuesday morning.