Solar industry growing across Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The solar industry continues to grow across the state and across the nation.

Since 2010, the state’s clean energy industry has grown 81 percent. Massachusetts has now installed more than 2,000 megawatts of solar electricity with more than 78,000 projects across the state and here in western Massachusetts.

And while the goal is to reduce greenhouse gases and lower energy costs, not everybody has noticed a cost reduction.

Donna Kosinski of Feeding Hills told 22News, “I really want to say that I really want to see the benefits from it where are the benefits my electric bill hasn’t gone down any.”

According to the “National Solar Jobs Census 2017,” U.S. solar employment declined 4 percent last year but here in Massachusetts we’ve ranked second in the United States for total solar jobs for the last two years.

All 351 cities and towns in Massachusetts no have at least one solar installation.