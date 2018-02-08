Slippery roads, walkways a risk Thursday morning

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The snow turned into freezing rain before it finally stopped late Wednesday night, and that could mean slippery road conditions on Thursday morning.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation had more than 1,200 plows out treating major roadways Wednesday night. While most well-traveled roads should be in pretty good shape, side streets may have some slippery spots Thursday morning.

Walking could be more difficult than driving in many areas, between un-shoveled sidewalks, and bare surfaces that quickly became encoated in ice. Your own driveway or parking lot could be quite treacherous, as well, so be sure to take extra care when walking outside on Thursday morning.

Due to the slippery conditions, several local school districts have delayed the opening of classes Thursday morning. Click here to view a complete listing of closings and delays.