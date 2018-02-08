PVTA customers hope rate hike doesn’t break their pockets

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – PVTA bus riders could soon be paying higher fares.

The public bus service is considering a rate hike to make up for a projected $3.1 million budget shortfall.

The agency hasn’t raised fares in a decade, but they are proposing a 25 percent rate hike due to less funding from the state, as well as rising costs and less revenue due to fewer riders.

Norma Consiglio, a Springfield resident, told 22News the rate hike might be too pricey.

“You pay three dollars for a day pass, that’s not bad,” Consiglio said. “But if it goes up, I don’t know how much that’s going to be going up, but it’s going to be a little bit expensive for us.”

The rate hike is projected to bring in around $900,000.