New guidelines put younger people in range of having high blood pressure

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – New guidelines for high blood pressure mean you could now be at risk.

Joseph Delgado of Northampton told 22News, “They said I had normal high blood pressure, that means I might have higher blood pressure? I guess I have to take care of myself better.”

The high blood pressure guidelines changed from 140/90 to 130/80. If you fall in that range you may now be treated for pre-hypertension to reduce the risks of further heart problems.

“It’s more an awareness saying instead of “oh, I’m pre-hypertension” or maybe that gray area, we’re “oh, i have hypertension and I should be working towards addressing this,” said Dr. John Rodriguez, Cardiologist at Cooley Dickinson Hospital.

That includes lifestyle changes like exercising more, eating fruits and vegetables, and cutting down on sodium intake so that you can help lower your blood pressure without medication.

People are at a higher risk for high blood pressure as they age.

Dr. Rodriguez told 22News, 90% of people in their 70’s and 80’s have high blood pressure. These new guidelines put younger people in their 20s and 30s in a range of having high blood pressure.