Man facing multiple charges after Springfield police seize guns and drugs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man is facing multiple gun and drug charges after a police search Thursday evening.

Ryan Walsh, spokesman of the Springfield Police Department told 22News 34-year-old Peter Mateo is in police custody and being charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession of a Class D drug with intent to distribute, possession of a large capacity firearm in a felony, two counts of possession of a firearm in a felony, possession of a high capacity magazine/feeding device and two counts of improper storage of firearm.

Walsh explained that during a police search at 59 Better Way in Springfield around 5:50 p.m., officers seized an assault rifle, two semi-automatic pistols, more than 200 grams of cocaine, more than 300 grams of marijuana and an undisclosed amount of cash.

No further details were available.