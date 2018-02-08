Lucky the lottery terminal making stop at Treasurer Goldberg’s office

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)- “Lucky,” the famous lottery terminal that printed Mavis Wanczyk’s record-setting $758 million Powerball ticket, will be making a stop at the Treasurer’s Office at the State House.
The lottery terminal will be on display from 2 p.m. Thursday to 12 p.m. Monday.
Wanczyk purchased her winning Powerball ticket for the August 23, 2017, drawing from Lucky at the Pride Market, located at 27 Montomgery St. in Chicopee. It was the largest jackpot prize ever won a single ticket in U.S. Lottery history.
Related: