Local judge officially sworn in to state Appeals Court

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A western Massachusetts Superior Court Justice is the state’s newest Appeals Court judge.

Lt. Governor Karyn Polito administered the oath of office to Justice Edward McDonough, Jr. He started serving on the Appeals Court in September, but his official swearing wasn’t held until Thursday.

Governor Deval Patrick appointed McDonough as an Associate Justice of the Massachusetts Superior Court in 2013. Four years later, Governor Charlie Baker appointed him to the state Appeals Court.

“You have to be fair and impartial. There’s no point in being a judge if you’re not going to be fair and impartial,” McDonough told 22News. “That’s the oath you take and if you’re not prepared to take that oath, you can’t even think about becoming a judge.”

Justice McDonough is the eighth western Massachusetts judge to be appointed to the state Appeals Court.