Local immigrants calling on Congress to pass Dream Act

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Dozens of demonstrators gathered on the steps of Northampton City Hall Thursday night to call on congress to pass a Dream Act.



Immigrants and their supporters want Congress to pass protections for some 800,000 young people brought illegally into the country as children.

One of those dreamers told 22News his story.

“I’ve been contributing to this economy, I’ve been living my entire life, my community is here, my family and those who I live are here,” said Eduardo Samaniego. “I think for those and so many more reason I deserve a chance to live a life with peace and dignity in this country.”



Congress has until a March deadline to find a solution for the dreamers after President Trump rescinded the DACA Program.