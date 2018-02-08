Local businesses could benefit from incoming MassMutual jobs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MassMutual is bringing more than 1,000 jobs to their Springfield Headquarters.

Fifteen hundred jobs and $50 million in renovations are coming to MassMutual’s State Street location.

“There’s a lot of unemployment rates here, so it makes Springfield kind of go down hill,” Danaihe Winfre of Springfield told 22News. “But the more jobs there are, the better off we’ll be.”

The hope is, more people coming here to work, means more people stopping at Springfield stores and businesses.



But MassMutual spokesman Jim Lacey told 22News that, as these jobs come to Springfield, the company’s Enfield facilities will be closing.

That will impact businesses across the state line.



“It’ll have a ripple effect, in that when people get out of work, they go shop at the grocery store, or whatever local store,” said David Dodson of Hartford. “You know a dollar, you spend it at this store or that store or whatever. It’s gonna hurt. It’s just one more thing.”



The move of 1,500 workers to Springfield is part of the company’s $300 million commitment to their operations in Massachusetts.