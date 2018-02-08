January temperatures above average nationally; below average in the northeast

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Nationally January was a warmer than average month.

As you might imagine temperatures were not above average here for a change.

According to NOAA the average temperature across the United States for January was 32.2 degrees, 2.1 degrees above the 20th century average. Much above average temperatures in the west offset the below average temperatures we experienced here in the east.

The cold wave we had early in the month was followed by rain and a mid month thaw that led to flooding and ice jams.

So far this month temperatures have pretty much been in the 30s and 40s.