How schools decide to cancel or delay classes

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – As early as Tuesday evening many schools across western Massachusetts made the decision to cancel classes on Wednesday. And with icy conditions still around Thursday morning many schools delayed the start of classes.

“Absolutely, for the safety of the children for the parents and for the school bus drivers yes absolutely,” said Donna Kosinski of Feeding Hills.

“No, the storm like started at 1 and I really don’t think it was a good decision and today was a to hour delay they’re just missing school and in two weeks they have a week of vacation,” said Maria Alverado of Springfield.

There are a number of factors superintendents consider in making the decision to cancel or delay school.

Schools look at things like what the weather conditions are like, how much snow and ice has accumulated and how much is expected, what the road conditions are like, and what the conditions of the school parking lots and sidewalks are like.

So far this winter kids in Holyoke have had four days off from school due to the weather.