Holyoke man pleads guilty to drug dealing charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday to dealing cocaine.

According to the state’s Department of Justice, 43-year-old Raul Ramos pleaded guilty to one count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Ramos is said to have sold more than 25 grams of cocaine for $1,300. The case against Ramos came after a federal, state, and local police investigation into drug trafficking in Springfield and Holyoke.

Sentencing for the Ramos has been scheduled for May 3.

He could receive no more than 30 years in prison, a minimum of six years of supervised release, and a fine of $2 million.