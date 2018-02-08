Government shutdown threat remains

(NBC News) If Congress cannot come up with a budget by midnight Thursday, the federal government shuts down.

The current Senate budget deal would give the military billions more than President Trump asked for.

In all, nearly $400 billion would be spent over two years on defense, roads and bridges, opioids, veterans health, community health, disaster relief, and college aid.

“The budget deal doesn’t have everything Democrats want. It doesn’t have everything Republicans want. But it has a great deal of what the American people want,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

It extends children’s health insurance for a decade and also authorizes another year of loans to pay America’s debt.

However, there is no common ground on immigration, with nearly two million dreamers left out, which sparked a record eight hour speech from Democrat Nancy Pelosi.

Conservative Republicans are also against the plan because the $400 billion is not paid for.

