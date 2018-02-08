Former diner in Northampton to reopen under new name

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The shiny red train car on Strong Avenue formerly known as Kathy’s Diner has a new owner and name.

The Northampton staple has been closed since 2013. It will reopen this spring as Familiars Coffee and Tea.

First time business owner Danny McColgan said that they hope to attract customers by offering familiar items such as, breakfast sandwiches, coffees and teas.

McColgan told 22News, the familiar vintage exterior of the 1930s-era train car will remain, but the interior will receive a modern makeover.

“It really is in line with me and my partners generalized values and our aesthetics,” McColgan explained. “We love antiques. There’s a lot of antiquers in my family and we really love the role it fits into this community.”

McColgan and his partner Isaac Weiner plan to add a patio for outdoor dining, but first need to get approval from the Central Business Architecture Committee.