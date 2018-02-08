Flu deaths still rising as more people continue to be at risk

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Flu deaths continue to rise across the state as we face one of the worst flu seasons in years.



The State Board of Health estimates between 250 to 1,100 people die in Massachusetts every year from complications of the flu.

Pediatrician Dr. Elinor Kelliher told 22News what makes this influenza season so unique and so dangerous.

“This year’s strain hasn’t circulated in quite a while which is why were seeing the numbers that we are,” said Dr. Kelliher. “This year the season is lasting longer than it usually does.”



According to the CDC, children under the age of 5 and adults over the age of 65 are most at risk for flu related deaths.