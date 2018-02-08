Dow Jones plunges more than 1,000 points

NEW YORK (AP) — Dow Jones industrials plunge 1,000 points, bringing the index down 10 percent from the record it reached two weeks ago.

The Dow Jones industrials were down 800 points, extending the market’s losses.

The market’s turmoil began last Friday and has continued this week as investors worried about early signs of inflation.

Analysts have also been saying the market has gotten much too expensive after a huge run-up over the last year and has been long overdue for a pullback.

The Dow was down 810 points, or 3.3 percent, to 24,088.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index gave up 77 points, or 2.9 percent, to 2,603.

The S&P 500 is down 9.3 percent from the record high it set January 26.

The Nasdaq composite lost 212 points, or 3 percent, to 6,838.