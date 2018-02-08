City of Northampton breaks up homeless camp in woods

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Northampton broke up a homeless camp that was located in the woods off Texas Road.

Where there used to be tents, chairs, and various other items, is now a sign on a tree that reads, “NO TRESPASSING per the order of the City of Northampton Department of Public Works.”

According to a statement provided by mayor’s office, outreach workers went out to the camp twice and left contact information for the homeless, but they never heard back from anyone. So, they deemed the camp abandoned.

An employee who works nearby the camp said at least five people lived there.

Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz ordered DPW crews to clear out a homeless camp, at the end of Texas Road near the Mill River. This, after several complaints from area businesses and neighbors, as well as a stabbing there last month.

Melvin Cosme of Young Roofing Company, a nearby business, declined to go on camera. He told 22News at least five people lived there and DPW crews came with two trucks and removed everything.

“Breaking up something like that probably doesn’t reflect well on them,” said Ginny Svec of Northampton. “I mean they shouldn’t have to be on the streets, obviously, they have to be somewhere.”

22News shot video of tents and other items at the camp 2 weeks ago. The city said there was no evidence indicating anyone had recently been staying at the camp.

The DPW has since put up several “No Trespassing Signs,” which means anyone who camps on that property could face criminal charges.

