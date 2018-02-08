Cars encased in snow, ice following Wednesday storm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some parts of western Massachusetts saw up to 8″ of snowfall Wednesday, followed by sleet and freezing rain. That ice that gathered overnight could really delay your morning commute- not just because of road conditions, but also because your car may be encased in ice.

The drop in temperatures overnight did not help matters, and for those who parked outside, a thick layer of ice is likely covering your windshields and windows. You will have to make sure those windows are all cleared-off before you head out on the roads, both for safety and because it’s the law.

Snow or ice on your vehicle can reduce your own visibility, and can blow off while driving, causing damage to a car behind you. Failure to remove snow or ice from your car can result in a fine of up to $1,000.

Many driveways and parking lots are also iced-over, which could make getting the car out a little more difficult Thursday morning.