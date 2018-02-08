Blandford residents weigh in on possible Mass Pike exit

BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – Blandford’s nearly 1,500 residents are divided about the need for a new Massachusetts Turnpike exit in their town.

There are no exits on the 30 mile stretch of the Pike between Westfield and the town of Lee in Berkshire County.

Bob Williams has lived most of his life in Blandford.

“Most of the people have to either travel towards Pittsfield to go to work or travel towards Westfield to work,” Williams told 22News. “That’s a long ride when you go down those winding roads.”

Roland Deblois, who has owned the Blandford Country Store for seven years, isn’t so sure everyone in town would welcome a Mass Pike exit in their rural town.

“I could see how some would be worrisome to be out in the woods, to get away from a lot of things.” Deblois said. “But a lot of people like to commute back and forth. It would make it easier for them.”

22News will follow the debate over the benefits a turnpike exit in Blandford, and any action taken by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.