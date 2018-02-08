Argument over dog’s size turns fatal

(KSDK) A man was shot and killed and another was injured inside a Missouri bar after an argument erupted over the size of a dog.

Florissant Police Chief Timothy J. Lowery said the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. inside the restaurant and bar Show-Me’s. When they arrived, they took the suspect into custody and began treating the shooting victims.

A witness said three men were seated near each other inside the bar, when one overheard another bragging about the size of his 290-pound dog. They got into an argument over whether that could be possible and it escalated into a physical fight before one of the men shot the other two.

After the shooting, the bar manager was convinced the man to drop his gun and took it from him, and was able to keep him in the bar until police could arrive.

