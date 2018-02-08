2018 Winter Olympics has local residents excited to compete in winter sports

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Figure skating is just one of 15 sport disciplines that athletes will compete in in the Winter Olympics.

Local athletes are all fired up over this year’s olympics in South Korea.

“It’s just great to have so many amazing athletes in one place especially for ice skating,” said Kaitlyn Barnes of Greenfield. “It represents something someone loves to do.”

Some of the world’s best athletes are competing for medals in figure skating, curling, alpine and cross-country skiing, and snowboarding.

“I’m going to be teaching my son to snowboard me and my wife, we haven’t gone out yet this year but this is just making us hungrier to go,” said Kendrick Craig of Turners Falls.

Northfield Mountain was closed Thursday to give them time to groom out the four inches of fresh snow they got from Wednesday’s storm. They’re anticipating their trails to be packed with skiers this weekend. They said it’ll be partly due to the Winter Olympics.

“People want to get out and ski and enjoy the outdoors,” said Wiliam Gabriel, Manager at Northfield Mountain Environmental & Recreation Center. “They see people competing in winter sports and it gives them another idea of something to do in the winter.”

Gabriel told 22News skiiers can expect packed powder conditions when their trails open Friday morning.

NBC’s coverage from South Korea begins at 8:00 Thursday night with figure skating and freestyle skiing.