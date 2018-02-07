Who is he? Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court trying to identify justice in painting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court is trying to identify the man depicted in an oil painting that hangs outside Chief Justice Gants’ chambers with several other paintings and photographs of retired justices.

According to Massachusetts SJC spokeswoman Jennifer Donahue, the justice may have sat on the bench between 1780 and 1820.

Whoever can identify him and provide the SJC with ‘reliable authentication,’ will be invited to the John Adams Courthouse in Boston for a tour, and to stand with Gants during an identification ceremony.

Donahue said they’ve periodically made efforts to identify the subject of the painting since 2005. It was Gants’ idea to involve the public in their efforts.

If you can identify the justice in the painting, you’re asked to email publicinfo@sjc.state.ma.us