Upside down American flag no longer hanging outside of Springfield McDonald’s

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One day after 22News reported on an upside down flag hanging outside the McDonald’s on Page Boulevard in Springfield, the damaged American flag is no longer flapping in the breeze.

The flag has been removed from the location after viewers’ complained.

McDonald’s management said they only heard about the flag a couple days ago. The fast food company said the wind damaged the pulley system, resulting in the flag appearing to be damaged.

McDonald’s Franchise owner George Mitchell issued a statement that reads, in part:

We are working with a contractor to repair the pulley system and will fly the flag again as soon as it is safe to complete the repairs.”

Veterans from Springfield VFW Post 7352 said this went on for too long.

“It should have been removed immediately that way it could be properly disposed,” Tommy Baker of Springfield said. “You don’t leave the flag up damaged in anyway because it’s very disrespectful.”

Mitchell said they’ve ordered a new flag, and are waiting for the right weather conditions to put it up.

The VFW told 22News they accept flags that are damaged, so they can dispose of it properly.