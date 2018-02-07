The snow day was a ski day for some western Massachusetts residents

CHARLEMONT, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday’s snowstorm didn’t keep everyone inside.

Many skiers and riders took advantage of their day off from school and work at Berkshire East, enjoying ideal ski conditions.

Berkshire East in Charlemont was busy on Wednesday. The ski resort received 2 inches of snow on Tuesday and were on pace to receive another 5-8 inches of fresh snow Wednesday.

This created powder and packed powder conditions on most of their trails.

Residents drove up from all over Franklin County to take advantage of all the fresh snow.

“Its just a beautiful powder day I can never enjoy this more,” Grayson Bishop, of Shelburne Falls said. “It’s so much fun skiing here.”

Western Franklin County towns like Charlemont were expected to receive the most amount of snow with Wednesday’s storm.

“We live in New England so we just have to get outside and enjoy the outdoors and the snow is fantastic,” Gabe Porter-Henry, director of marketing at Berkshire East, said. “So it’ll set us up for a great march and spring skiing ahead and we’re glad it’s here.”

Berkshire East said they’ve received 8 inches of snow so far. It closed at 4:30 Wednesday evening, but they’ll be grooming the snow, and expect the powder conditions to remain for the rest of the week.