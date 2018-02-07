1 arrested after $400K worth of un-cut heroin seized in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man is facing multiple charges in connection with the seizure of $400K worth of un-cut heroin, a firearm, and thousands of dollars in cash.

Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni told 22News 44-year-old Arquelio Cajigas was arrested as a result of a multi-agency investigation, for his suspected involvement in the packaging and distribution of heroin.

The Hampden County Narcotics Task Force recovered approximately 816 grams of un-cut heroin, a 9mm handgun, and $35,000 in cash after executing search warrants at 96 Sherman Street and 589 Bay Street on Tuesday. The Bay Street residence is believed to be Cajigas’ primary address.

Gulluni said the amount of heroin carries a street value of $400,000 and could yield up to 80,000 bags of the drug. He said a grinder, scales, and packaging material were also found during the search of the homes.

““We continue to fight this epidemic by aggressively going after drug traffickers while also trying to assist those fighting addiction,” Gulluni said. “I would like to thank all the law enforcement agencies involved in this very significant bust, especially those troopers and task force officers from my office who initiated and lead this investigation. The Hampden District Attorney’s Office Drug and Gun Unit will now continue with our partners in law enforcement to aggressively prosecute this case.”

Cajigas has been charged with trafficking a Class A substance, illegal possession of a firearm without a FID card, possession of ammunition without a FID card, and operating a motor vehicle after a license suspension.

Heroin mill busted in Springfield View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Arquelio Cajigas (Hampden County District Attorney) (Hampden County District Attorney)