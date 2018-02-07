Suspected drug mill in Springfield shut down, nearly a kilo of heroin seized

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After a multi-agency investigation, local and state police say they have shut down a suspected heroin mill in Springfield on Tuesday.

According to Jim Leydon, spokesman of the Hampden County District Attorney’s office, multiple search warrants were executed early Tuesday afternoon. Leydon explained that during the search, officers found nearly a kilogram of raw uncut heroin and $35,000 in cash.

There is currently no word on where the search took place or if there were any arrests.

“We continue to fight this epidemic by aggressively going after drug traffickers while also trying to assist those fighting addiction,” Hampden County DA, Anthony Gulluni stated in a news release. “I would like to thank all the law enforcement agencies involved in this very significant bust, especially those troopers and task force officers from my office who initiated and lead this investigation. The Hampden District Attorney’s Office Drug and Gun Unit will now continue with our partners in law enforcement to aggressively prosecute this case.”

Agencies involved in the search include the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, the Springfield Police Department Narcotics Unit, along with Homeland Security Investigations-Springfield.