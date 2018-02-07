Students from Franklin County take advantage of their snow day

CHARLEMONT, Mass. (WWLP) – Franklin County was projected to receive anywhere from five to nine inches of snow.

Driving was anything from difficult to treacherous across Franklin County on Wednesday. The roads were covered with snow despite many plows working to keep them clear.

All schools in Franklin County canceled classes on Wednesday as well. Some students decided to go skiing on their snow day.

“I go to Mohawk High School, so it’s really nice when there’s no school,” Lily Seaver told 22News. “I prefer the summer normally, but skiing is my favorite part of the winter.”

The snow has changed over to freezing rain, so if you’re driving at all tonight you’ll want to take it slow, especially when making turns.

Greenfield’s DPW has pre-treated all the roads with salt and are focused on clearing the roads. They’ll begin plowing the parking lots and the schools around 11 p.m.