Springfield Regional Chamber discuss yearly outlook at breakfast event

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Politics was the topic of discussion Wednesday morning at this month’s Springfield Regional Chamber breakfast. Political consultant Tony Cignoli was the keynote speaker.

Cignoli said the breakfast marked the beginning of “Outlook 2018,” when the chamber begins thinking about political races. This discussion of politics also comes as the U.S. could enter its second government shutdown this year on Thursday.

“That’s one of the things about an event like this,” Cignoli told 22News. “These are local folks coming together, talking to their legislators, coming up with ideas as to how they reach out to the legislatures to protect themselves from what might happen in Washington. It’s always local and that’s what an event like this is about.”

He reminded attendees that it’s an election year and that every vote matters. He also discussed that importance of ballot questions that could impact Chamber members’ businesses.