Speed limit changes posted on I-91 viaduct in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s just common sense to have a reduced speed limit in a construction zone. But if you pay attention to posted speed limit signs, you may have noticed something odd on the raised portion of I-91 in Springfield.

22News called MassDOT to find out why the speed limit was 40 mph on I-91 North by Tower Square where the highway opens up to three lanes but 55 mph where it narrows to two skinny lanes on I-91 South by the Hilton Garden Inn.

MassDOT spokesperson Patrick Marvin told 22News the 55 mph speed limit on I-91 South is being reevaluated to see if it should be reduced.

Marvin said the work being done there is not part of the I-91 viaduct reconstruction; it’s funded through the state’s road resurfacing and bridge repair project, so the the speed limit was created under a different regulatory process.

The 40 mph posted speed limit on I-91 North will remain in place until all work on the viaduct project is complete.