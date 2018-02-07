Snow to mix with sleet and freezing rain today

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A wintry mix today will bring a variety of travel conditions as a winter storm arrives mid-late morning.

This will not be a major snow storm in the lower Pioneer Valley, where sleet and freezing rain will keep snowfall amounts on the lower side. Where the wintry mix starts latest, snowfall amounts will be highest, especially northwest of the lower Pioneer Valley.

Winter Storm Advisories and Warnings have been issued for all of western Massachusetts:

WINTER STORM WARNING: HAMPSHIRE & FRANKLIN COUNTY, 7AM-10PM WEDNESDAY. NORTHERN BERKSHIRE COUNTY, 7AM WEDNESDAY-4AM THURSDAY

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: HAMPDEN COUNTY, 7AM-10PM WEDNESDAY. SOUTHERN BERKSHIRE COUNTY, 7AM WEDNESDAY-4AM THURSDAY.

MassDOT has reduced the speed limit on the Mass Pike from the New York line to Ludlow due to slippery conditions.

Due to deteriorating weather, the speed limit has been reduced on The Mass. Turnpike from NY line to Exit 7 Ludlow. Tandem tractor trailers and specially permitted vehicles are NOT restricted from travel at this time but should anticipate a restrictions as storm progresses. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 7, 2018

Timing:

Before 9AM: A few flurries and possibly some light snow in the Berkshires

9AM-11AM: Snow Arrives from Southwest to Northeast

11AM-2PM: Heaviest snow

2PM-Evening: Snow to a Wintry Mix of Snow, Sleet and Freezing Rain From Arriving South to North

9PM-Midnight: Icy Mix Ends

Precipitation type:

Starts as all snow

Snow to sleet and then freezing rain. Change from snow to a mix happens from south to north during the afternoon.

Plan on noticeable icing once we transition to freezing rain

Snow will be the heavier, wetter variety of snow, especially after sleet and rain fall on top of it.

Snowfall amounts & forecast uncertainty:

Least snow south and east where more sleet/freezing rain mixes in

Most snow north and west where there is less mixing or no mixing

Uncertainty regarding how much wintry mix cuts down on snowfall amounts. Less mixing=more snow.

Here’s our UPDATED snowfall forecast map. 2-5″ for the lower Pioneer Valley where more sleet/freezing rain mixes. 5-9″ north and west including Franklin and northern Berkshire Counties and the hills west of the Connecticut River.

Some areas north of Route 2 could end up with more more than 9 inches.

We’ll continue to fine tune the forecast on where the wintry mix occurs the most, which will have a big impact on snowfall amounts.

Stay with the 22News Storm Team as we continue to update the forecast.