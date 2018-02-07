Snow reports and conditions in western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Western Massachusetts residents are starting to dig themselves out from today’s snowstorm.

The snow has stopped falling in Greenfield, but now we’re dealing with freezing rain just like the rest of western Massachusetts.

Many people were outside snow blowing and shoveling to clear the snow. Plows have also been working hard to keep the roads clear so drivers could get around

“I like the snow a lot because I like in the winter it makes everything bright even though it can be dangerous for driving but I like the snow, It’s New England.” Nick Reid, Worthington

Northern and Western Franklin County were projected to be hit with the most amount of snow. Charlemont, Bernardston, and Heath all received 8 inches or more.

It’ll be difficult driving tonight with all of the freezing rain that’s piling up on top of the snow. To stay safe, drive slow and give yourself plenty of space between you and the vehicle in front of you.

Franklin County

Turners Falls 4.0″ 3:36 PM

Leyden 4.0″ 3:00 PM

Northfield 4.0″ 3:40 PM

Whately 3.8″ 3:10 PM

Hampden County

Montgomery 3.0″ 11:42 AM

Ludlow 2.5″ 3:00 PM

Springfield 2.4″ 1:42 PM

Westfield 2.1″ 1:20 PM

Feeding Hills 2.0″ 11:42 AM

Hampden 1.7″ 1:17 PM

Wales 1.0″ 12:48 PM

Southwick 1.0″ 11:42 AM

Hampshire County

Southampton 3.5″ 1:57 PM

Granby 3.2″ 3:20 PM

Amherst 3.0″ 2:19 PM

Westhampton 3.0″ 11:43 AM

Easthampton 2.6″ 2:59 PM

South Hadley 2.5″ 2:59 PM

Huntington 2.0″ 12:36 PM

Florence 2.0″ 11:42 AM

Ware 2.0″ 1:19 PM