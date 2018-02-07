Rosenberg won’t return to former post as senate president

BOSTON (WWLP)—Chances of former Senate President Stan Rosenberg returning to his post are looking slim. Acting Senate President Harriette Chandler announced she will hold the presidency through the end of the 2018 session.

After hours of talks behind closed doors, Massachusetts senators for the senator from Worcester to serve in the role for the rest of the 2018 legislative session. Several senators were vying for the spot, including Longmeadow State Senator Eric Lesser.

“Nothing’s happening in the short term so I am considering that but again, what President Chandler said today, one president at a time, we all agree with that. She will serve out the end of the term and we’ll have a discussion about the future then,” Lessor told 22News.

He’s considering a run for the presidency in the new session.

Rosenberg stepped down from the presidency in December amid allegations that his husband Bryon Hefner sexually assaulted and harassed multiple men with ties to Beacon Hill.

Rosenberg said Hefner had no influence over his decisions as Senate President.

In a statement to 22News, the senator from Amherst said, in part: “I support what’s best for the Senate and the Commonwealth, and I deeply regret the disruption that has been caused by the necessity of the investigation.”

“I think today is, you know, that first step in making sure that we’re working to regain the public trust,” West Springfield Senator Jim Welch said.

An investigation is underway into whether Rosenberg violated Senate rules or code of conduct in connection with the allegations.

Senators can choose to elect a new Senate President at the start of the 2019 legislative session in January.