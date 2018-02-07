Road conditions remain messy after Wednesday storm

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday’s mix of winter weather made for slick roads for most of the day.

A mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain made for slippery roads throughout the day and night in western Massachusetts. Some roads are still coated with slush, after the snow turned to freezing rain later in the day.

Speed limits were reduced on the Mass Pike Wednesday morning, and slick conditions caused a number of accidents on the highway.

It was a heavy wet snow, covered later in the day by a layer of sleet and freezing rain.

Justin Brooks of Chicopee said, “Had to go very slow, and then once it kind of switched over to rain it made it even worse. It just got a lot more slippery, you had to slow down way more, Before it was just hard to see, now it’s just harder to go anywhere.”

There was more sleet and freezing rain in the lower Pioneer Valley, with more snow falling in Franklin and Berkshire counties.

As temperatures drop, it could make for more icy roads, and a slippery commute to work and school Thursday.