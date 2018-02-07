Rick’s Lee new book to be followed by sequel

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Rick Lee’s retirement as western Massachusetts Red Cross Executive Director several years ago provided the time for the Holyoke resident to write his first novel, “High Ground,” a thriller with science fiction overtones.



It’s already sold two hundred copies in two months. Rick Lee told 22News, that Stephen King was his inspiration.



“He was a school teacher in the Bangor, Maine, area, when I lived up there,” Lee told 22News. “I was really thrilled for him. I was excited about the prospect that one could actually do this.”

Rick Lee said he’s now working on a sequel to “High Ground.”

He explained the popularity of his first novel overseas, the Netherlands, in particular by saying foreign countries love all things American.