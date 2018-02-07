Regional plastic bag ban may become statewide

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Stores and restaurants in Massachusetts would be barred from giving customers single-use plastic bags under a bill passed by state legislature.



Northampton banned the use of plastic bags in 2015 and now lawmakers are looking to do the same statewide.



Supporters of plastic-bag bans argue the products contribute to pollution and fill up landfills, while opponents contend consumers like to have a choice and the single-use plastic bags are in fact used for a variety of other purposes.



One Northampton business owner told 22News using paper bags have had a positive impact on his business.



“A lot of people are opting out of bags completely now and bringing their own bags so thats been a huge cost saver and that’s even better,” said Kudrat Patel of Northampton Liquors, Beer and Wine.

The Senate previously passed a plastic bag ban, but the policy has never cleared the House.



Under the legislation, stores would be barred from providing a single-use plastic bag starting Aug. 1, 2019.

