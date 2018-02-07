Recommendations for legislation due from State House committees

BOSTON (WWLP) – Lawmakers review thousands of bills each session, but many fail to become law. This year, however, they must report bills out of their committees on the first Wednesday of February this year.

This opens the opportunity for discussion and debate on bills that matter to you, such as health care, education and housing.

Committees can give a bill a favorable or unfavorable report, request more time to review the proposal, or send it to a study which could kill the bill.

Lawmakers opted for an earlier date this year. South Hadley State Representative John Scibak said this will reduce a bottleneck at the end of session.

“That would give ample opportunity for those bills to then be heard on the floor,” Scibak explained. “To perhaps be amended on the floor, enacted on in both the House and the Senate branches before we end formal sessions on July 31.”

Bills that receive a favorable report will move onto the House or Senate for consideration. But not all of these bills will make it to the floor for debate or votes.