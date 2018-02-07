PVTA considering fare hikes, service cuts due to budget shortfall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The PVTA is considering fare hikes and service cuts as a way to address a possible $3.1 million budget shortfall.

The agency says the shortfall is based on anticipated funding for regional transit agencies from the state, which is not keeping up with inflation, rising costs, and revenue loss from a ridership decline.

The PVTA received $22.9 million in the state budget for this year’s operations, $600,000 less than the previous year. It also gets revenue from assessments to the 24 communities it serves as well as from local colleges.

Amber Sperling of Springfield told 22News, “It will affect me in a bad way because I have to see my son and I have to go back to work every single day, and if it’s going to go up, it’s going to be bad, I’m on a budget for it.”

Officials say the agency hasn’t raised fares in a decade, and are proposing a 25 percent hike. The hike would bring in more than $900,000.