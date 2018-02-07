Private plowing having a successful winter so far

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Not everyone gets a snow day especially for plow drivers. 22News is working for you with how plow drivers prepare for snow storms.

Plow drivers have long days ahead of them, trying to make the roads safe for the public. Plow drivers have seen the brunt of most storms, making sure the roads, sidewalks, and parking lots are safe for the public.

With this winter in particular whenever it has been cold enough, snow has been in the forecast. So far this winter we have gotten 27 inches of snow and that’s not including today’s storm.

22News talked with G&H Landscpaing who said no matter what kind of snow storm western Massachusetts gets their days are long. Gary Courchesne, G&H Landscaping, told 22News, “An average snow storm, it doesn’t start when the storm stops and a couple of hours later there’s literally a day to two days of preparing, double checking equipment, getting materials ready to spread.”

On a day like Wednesday, plow drivers start early in the morning pretreating the roads and walkways. They clear snow all day. Have a final clean up after the storm than they are back out in the morning to treat again for refreezing.